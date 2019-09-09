New Delhi: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday retaliated on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief in Karnataka Nalin Kumar Kateel’s statement calling it “politically motivated”.

The former Karnataka CM said, “This is a politically motivated statement, there is no truth in that. Absolutely false. I pity him, he has no minimum common sense.”

Siddaramaiah’s comment refers to a statement made by Kateel yesterday where he alleged that the former CM might have his own reasons behind Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s arrest in the money laundering case.

“I doubt Siddaramaiah is the reason for the case on DK Shivakumar. I think Siddaramaiah did this because he saw DK Shivakumar’s growth, that’s the reason Siddaramaiah might be behind DK Shivakumar’s arrest,” Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kateel had said.

Kateel further ruled out the role of the BJP in Shivakumar’s arrest claiming that in case of “vendetta politics” that the Congress has accused them of, he should have been arrested before elections. The Congress is just trying to save their faces because Shivakumar’s arrest at this juncture brings out their corruption.

He further said that when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had raided Shivakumar’s house in 2017, Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister. He had the power, then, to stop the raids but he did not, Kateel added.

On September 3 this year, the ED arrested senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Following his arrest, his supporters gathered outside the ED office in large numbers and created a ruckus.