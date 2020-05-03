New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling “Aarogya Setu” app a ‘sophisticated surveillance system’ saying that those who indulged in surveillance all their lives won’t know how technology can be leveraged for good. Senior party leader and information technology minister rejected Congress leader’s charge and said that Gandhi comes with a ‘new lie’ daily Also Read - Don't Try to Usurp Powers Amid COVID-19 Crisis: Mamata's 13-page Attack on Governor For 'Abusive' Words

Upping the ante against Rahul, the BJP leader said,"Really high time that you stop outsourcing your tweets to your cronies who do not understand India." He claimed that the app, which the government says is a tool in fighting the coronavirus, is being appreciated globally.

"Daily a new lie. Aarogya Setu is a powerful companion which protects people. It has a robust data security architecture. Those who indulged in surveillance all their lives, won't know how tech can be leveraged for good!", he tweeted further.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also took potshots at Gandhi, saying the latter refuses to grow up.

“He is not only ignorant about the Aarogya Setu App but is also being extremely irresponsible by trying to mislead the people through misinformation and falsities. The government on multiple occasions has allayed the fears of surveillance and that too scientifically.The said app is technical personal bodyguard to each one to fight COVID-19,” said.

Yesterday, the former Congress president had slammed the government for making the Aarogya Setu app mandatory for private and government employees, calling the app a ‘sophisticated surveillance system,’ which, he said, raised ‘serious data security and privacy concerns.

“The Arogya Setu app is a sophisticated surveillance system, outsourced to a private operator, with no institutional oversight-raising serious data security and privacy concerns”, he had tweeted.

The Aarogya Setu app notably, was launched on April 2. It enables people to assess, on their own, their risk of catching the coronavirus. The app makes its calculations on the basis of a person’s interactions with others, using Bluetooth, algorithms and artificial intelligence.