Hathras: In yet another shameful incident that has raised questions over women safety in Uttar Pradesh, a man was shot dead in Hathras after he reported sexual harassment of his daughter to the police. The case dates back to 2018 when the unnamed girl’s father had filed a police complaint against Gaurav Sharma in 2018 on charges of molestation. Though he was briefly jailed in 2018 in connection with the case, he was granted bail by a local court and had been out since. On Monday, Sharma and six others reached the girl’s village and shot her father after an argument over the case. He died on his way to the hospital. Also Read - Links Showing Deceased Woman as Hathras Rape Victim Blocked: Facebook, Twitter, Google to Delhi HC

After the gruesome incident, a video of the girl crying outside a police station and demanding justice for her dead father has gone viral on social media. “Please give me justice… please give me justice. He molested me and my father had filed a case against him. He has now shot dead my father. He had come to our village. There were six-seven people. My father had no enmity against anyone,” she is heard saying in the video.

“He shot my father in the temple, chest and back. Why did he have to shoot him in the chest,” she asks, before identifying the main accused as Gaurav Sharma.

Watch the heart-wrenching video here:

This video of a girl, a victim of sexual harassment, in UP's Hathras district begging for justice while narrating how her father was gunned down is the most heart breaking thing one will see on the internet. @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/mKXrrnKl1v — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 1, 2021

“Accused and the man [deceased] soon arrived at the temple and had an argument,” the police added. The man was grievously injured and succumbed to injuries. Meanwhile, one accused, identified as Lalit Sharma was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the case. “Prompt and necessary legal action is being taken by the police by arresting the murder accused Lalit Sharma in the incident in village Naujarpur of Sasni area. Remaining accused will also be arrested soon,” Hathras police said in a tweet in Hindi.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also directed officials to take strict action in the matter and given directions to invoke the National Security Act against all the accused involved in the case.