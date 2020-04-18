New Delhi: The Shiv Sena on Saturday praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his stand on the coronavirus pandemic, saying that the former Congress president has shown how ‘a responsible opposition party should behave during a crisis.’ Also Read - 'A Huge Challenge But Also an Opportunity,' Says Rahul Gandhi on COVID-19 Pandemic

The Sena, notably, governs Maharashtra with the ideologically opposite Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) combine in an alliance called the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ (MVA). Also Read - COVID-19: Lockdown Not a Solution But Don't Want to Indulge in Tu Tu Main Main, Says Rahul Gandhi

In an editorial in its mouthpiece, Saamana, the party praised the Wayanad MP for calling for a united fight against coronavirus, and saying that while he might disagree with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several issues, this was not a time for a ‘tu tu, main main.‘ Also Read - Mass Testing Key to Fighting COVID-19, But India Nowhere in The Game, Says Rahul Gandhi

“The Prime Minister and Rahul Gandhi should hold one-on-one discussions on the pandemic,” the editorial said, adding that half of the BJP’s success was due to it tarnishing the Congress leader’s image, which, it said, continues even today.”

“But he should be praised for the stand he has taken in the current crisis. He has created a model code of conduct on how an opposition party should behave during times of a national crisis,” the editorial further said.

The party also praised Rahul Gandhi for warning the government ‘well in advance’ about the pandemic, which, it said, was not paid any heed to.

“We need to have a concrete strategy to come out of the lockdown,” it added, echoing its his views from his media interaction on Thursday.

The Sena further termed as ‘brainstorming sessions’ thoughts expressed by Rahul Gandhi with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic and added that this would benefit the country.

India currently has 14,378 COVID-19 cases, of which 1,992 have recovered and 480 have resulted in casualties.