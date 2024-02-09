Home

‘He Sleeps For 3.5 Hours, Doesn’t Eat After 6 PM’: Union Minister After ‘Unforgettable’ Lunch With PM Modi | WATCH

BJP MP L Murugan said PM Modi sat with the MPs-- who belonged to various parties and from different parts of the country-- like a regular person and not like he was the prime minister, and even paid the bill.

Image shared on X by @narendramodi

New Delhi: Describing his “surprise” lunch, along with seven other MPs, in the Parliament canteen with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “very special opportunity” said he discovered several inspiring things about the mercurial leader as the PM talked about various topics, including his daily routine, during the 45 minutes they spent having lunch.

“Everyone was surprised and happy. PM Modi talked about his daily routine, his exercise, his foreign trips, when he visited Karachi. We got to spend 45 minutes with him and learnt so many inspiring things from him. He said he sleeps for 3.5 hours and does not eat after 6pm,” Murugan said.

The BJP MP said PM Modi sat with the MPs– who belonged to various parties and from different parts of the country– like a regular person and not like he was the prime minister, and even paid the bill himself.

“The MPs were from all across the parties and representing different parts of India. PM Modi sat with us like a normal person, he did not sit there like a prime minister..and then he paid the bill,” he said.

#WATCH | Union Minister L Murugan says, " Today was a very special day for us 8 MPs, we had an opportunity to have lunch with PM Modi at the Parliament canteen…not just BJP, there were MPs from other parties as well…PM spoke about his daily routine…we learned so many things… https://t.co/GiSZr1rJYf pic.twitter.com/3s4rABsmpr — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

“I am still unable to shake off the feelings,” Murugan shared.

The Minister shared a video of the lunch date with the PM on his social media, terming it as “unforgettable moment of life”.

PM Modi also shared the pictures of the luncheon on his X handle. “Enjoyed a sumptuous lunch, made even better thanks to the company of parliamentary colleagues from various parties and different parts of India,” he wrote.

Enjoyed a sumptuous lunch, made even better thanks to the company of Parliamentary colleagues from various parties and different parts of India. pic.twitter.com/6MWTOCDnPJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2024

Prime Minister Modi on Friday had lunch with fellow MPs at the Parliament canteen.

BJP MPs Heena Gavit, S Phangnon Konyak, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, L Murugan, TDP MP Rammohan Naidu, BSP MP Ritesh Pandey and BJD MP Sasmit Patra joined the Prime Minister for lunch.

The leaders had a simple platter of rice, khichdi, paneer, daal, til and ragi sweets for lunch.

