‘He threatened me’: 15-year-old girl student sexual assault by principal at Chikkaballapur residential school in Karnataka

A 15-year-old Class 9 student at a government-run residential school in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district has alleged that the school principal sexually assaulted her inside the school’s medicine room.

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'He threatened me': 15-year-old girl student sexual assault by principal at Chikkaballapur residential school in Karnataka | Image: X

A 15-year-old Class 9 student at a government-run Morarji Desai Model Residential School in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the school principal. According to the girl’s statement to police, the incident happened around 2.30 pm on September 26 inside the school’s medicine room. She said she had gone there to give medicine to an unwell Class 6 student when the principal allegedly called her into the room.

The student alleged that the principal behaved inappropriately and sexually assaulted her. She also said he threatened her and warned her not to tell anyone about what had happened.

The girl later reportedly told some of her classmates about the incident. The information subsequently reached the school teachers and her parents.

An FIR has been registered against principal Eshwara Reddy following the complaint. The alleged incident took place at the residential school near the 11th Mile in Gorlummanahalli village of Shidlaghatta taluk.

According to the FIR, the girl’s parents visited the school on September 27 after learning about the alleged incident and later approached the police. Her statement was recorded in Chikkaballapur on September 28 in the presence of child welfare officials.

The Dibburahalli police in Shidlaghatta have registered a case and launched an investigation into the allegations.

In her complaint, the Class 9 student described the alleged assault and said the incident had left a lasting impact on her. She also appealed to the authorities to help her get justice.

The allegations against the principal are under investigation. Further details are awaited.

Similar such incident

A 52-year-old government school headmaster in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district was recently arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old Class 6 student. According to police, the incident took place on September 19 when the girl visited the government school to take part in activities.

Students who move to other schools sometimes return to their former schools to help with cleaning work and assist younger students. The girl was reportedly engaged in such activities when headmaster Thomas Manoharan allegedly took her to his room and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

After returning home, the girl informed her parents about the alleged incident. Her parents then contacted the Singappen Special Force helpline, following which an inquiry was initiated.

The Mamallapuram All Women Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the headmaster. He was subsequently produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. The education department also suspended him.

(With IANS inputs)