New Delhi: A month ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Nationalist Congress Party leader and former two-time Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has resigned as MLA from Baramati. Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, Hairbhau Bagde, confirmed the NCP leader’s quiiting and said that he has accepted Pawar’s resignation.

Speaking to a news channel, the speaker said that Pawar did not disclose the reason while tendering the resignation. “He gave his hand written resignation letter to my PS. He called me up from there. I was surprised. I asked Dada (Ajit Pawar) why he was doing so. Dada told me he would tell me later. He insisted me to accept the resignation letter,” news agency PTI quoted the speaker as saying.

Meanwhile, the NCP supremo claimed that his nephew was upset after ‘his name ( (Sharad Pawar’s) figured in the scam. Addressing a press conference at his Modibaug home in Pune, Sharad Pawar said,”I was not aware of his decision. He is a fighter and a blunt speaker who will not leave the battlefield. I learnt about it after speaking with his family. Ajit was “greatly disturbed” at the manner in which my name was dragged in the alleged Rs 25,000-crore scam in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank Ltd (MSCB).

“Furthermore, Pawar clarified that there are no rift within the family and urged media not to portray them in bad light. “The real reasons behind his decision I will learn only after I meet him. I can assure that there are no differences in the family where I am the head and my word in final. There may have been disputes over some political issues but even those were ironed out after discussions,” he asserted.

He added that Ajit Pawar is extremely disgusted over the depths to which politics has plummeted in recent years and gone to extent of advising his son Parth against joining politics and instead take up farming or get into some other business. “I get the impression Ajit Pawar may even consider quitting politics,” Pawar said.

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and others in connection with Rs. 25000-crore scam in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank Ltd.