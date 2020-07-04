New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday issued clarification, hours after it was reported that a sub-inspector posted with the PCR unit hit a 60-year-old woman with his car and dragged her to some distance in Chilla village on Friday evening. Also Read - Delhi Cop, Driving Under Influence, Runs Over Woman; Incident Caught on Camera | Watch

In a statement, the Delhi police said,"The accused cop was not involved in the incident at Chilla village, car was being driven by an individual named Bhanu. The Delhi Police personnel was involved in another case in Gazipur y'day in which a woman was run over by a car."

Delhi Police issues clarification, the accused police personnel was not involved in the incident at Chilla village, car was being driven by an individual named Bhanu. The Delhi Police personnel was involved in another case in Gazipur y'day in which a woman was run over by a car.

The Delhi police’s statement comes a day after an elderly woman sustained serious injuries after being run over by a car in east Delhi’s Chilla village. The incident was caught on camera. The accused 56-year-old sub-inspector of the Delhi Police was taken into the custody, earlier in the day.

Reports had claimed that the driver was under the influence of alochol while driving the car. The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The video, which went viral on social media, shows the woman falling off the bonnet of the car after being knocked down. A man can be seen signalling the driver to stop while the passers-by helped the woman.