New Delhi: Missing posters of BJP MP Gautam Gambhir were spotted in ITO area of national capital, days after the cricketer-turned-politician came under scanner for not attending a key meeting of a parliamentary panel on alarming pollution levels in Delhi.

“Have you seen him? He was last spotted at the Indore cricket stadium enjoying jalebis . The entire Delhi is searching for him,” the poster read.

Delhi: Missing posters of BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir seen in ITO area. He had missed the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Urban Development meeting, over air pollution in Delhi, on 15th November. pic.twitter.com/cIWBtszMYZ — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2019

Earlier on November 15, the East Delhi MP had faced flak after he gave the crucial meeting on Delhi pollution a miss as he was in Indore for the first Test between India and Bangladesh. Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman had also shared a photo from the venue which showed him and Gambhir having jalebis with broadcaster Jatin Sapru.

“Kabhi pohe se teekhe, kabhi jalebi se meethe … a wonderful start to the day in Indoor, where we had breakfast outdoor,” Laxman’s tweet read.

The photo was retweeted by Gambhir, following which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lambasted the BJP MP and asked him quit from his post for failing the people of Delhi.

Under attack, Gambhir said he should be judged by his work and not by “propaganda or false narrative”. He said the AAP was picking on him to mask the “incompetence and political greed” of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“I have not entered politics to make money but I do have a family to support. I believe in hard-earned money and not using public funds to further political ambitions”, Gambhir had defended himself.

My work will speak for itself! P.S. Agar mujhe gaali dene se Dilli ka pollution kam hoga to AAP jee bhar ke gaali dijiye. cc: Trolls pic.twitter.com/bRyYoFB02c — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 15, 2019

Mocking the BJP leader over his note on Twitter, Aam Aadmi Party’s Aatishi Marlena said,”Our Hon’ble MP claims he skipped a meeting on air pollution in order to earn a living. In the same breath, he says he pledges his salary as an MP for his constituency. Going in circles like a jalebi to defend the indefensible.”

Only four MPs of the 28-member parliamentary panel attended the meeting to discuss the air pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR. From Delhi two MPs were invited, one was AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and the other was Gambhir. Singh was present in the meeting.