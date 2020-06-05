New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday reiterated his intention to contest the 2022 Assembly elections in the state, but, asserted that the decision on leading the party rested with Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Also Read - Over 2,200 Punjab Schools Get Extension of One Year in View of COVID-19 Pandemic

Further, in response to a question on roping in political strategist Prashant Kishor for the poll campaign in 2022, Singh said that the former would be happy to help. Also Read - Unlock 1 Guidelines in Punjab: Shop, Salons And Beauty Parlours Allowed to Function, Restrictions to Continue in Containment Zones | Deets Here

“Prashant Kishor has said he would be quite happy to come & help. I discussed the matter with AICC President Sonia Gandhi, who left decision (of hiring Kishor) on me,” he said. Also Read - Lockdown 5.0 in Punjab: Sukhbir Badal Urges CM Amarinder Singh to Allow Places of Worship to Open

Amarinder Singh has also urged the Centre to take a “tough stand on the continuing border stand-off with China if the neighbouring country was not responding to diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue”.

“The problem needs to be resolved through negotiations and diplomacy, but we cannot turn our back to the threat posed by the aggressive moves of the Chinese at the border,” Singh said.