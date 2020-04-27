New Delhi: The Mumbai Police on Monday said that 56-year-old Shivaji Narayan Sonawane, head constable with the Mumbai Police, died on Monday. He died while undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus. Also Read - BEST Mini Buses in Mumbai Converted Into Ambulances To Ferry Coronavirus Patients

Sonawane was posted at the L-ward (Kurla division) which is one of Mumbai city's major Covid-19 hotspots.

“Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the unfortunate demise of HC Shivaji Narayan Sonawane (56) from Kurla Traffic Division. HC Sonawane had been battling Coronavirus. We pray for his soul to rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sonawane family,” the Mumbai Police said.

Notably, Sonawane is the third Mumbai Police personnel to have died because of the coronavirus in the state. He died after testing positive for the infection.

Prior to this, constable Chandrakant Pendurkar posted at the Vakola police station was the first Mumbai Police personnel to die of the coronavirus. After him, another 52-year-old head constable Sandip Surve died due to the infection on Sunday.

As per updates on April 26, 358 of the 440 new Covid-19 cases reported from across Maharashtra over the last 24 hours. Over 8,000 confirmed cases, including 1,188 recoveries and 342 casualties have been reported in the state so far.

According to reports, a total of 96 police personnel in Maharashtra are affected by the coronavirus and 15 of them are officers.