New Delhi: Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the head of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, will get Z security from now on, government sources said on Friday. Previously, he was under Y category. The move comes ahead of the formation of the trust for the construction and the management of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The announcement for the trust will take place after January 16, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has recently said. The trust will be made before Ram Navami, he said suggesting that the construction of the temple should begin on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas is a trust formed by the Vishva Hindu Parishad in January 1883 soon after the demolition of the Babri Masjid. According to reports, in 2001, he was attacked by unidentified assailants and he survived with minor injuries. From that time, he came under government security.

in 2003, he became the head of the Nyas and has been at the forefront of the mandir movement demanding the construction of the temple.

In November last year, the Supreme Court gave its verdict in the Ayodhya title dispute case ruling that the property will be managed in Lord Rama’s name bu a temple trust that will be set up by the central government within three months. A 5-acre land was allotted for the construction of the mosque.