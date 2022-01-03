New Delhi: Biocon chairman Kiran Mazumdar Shaw’s latest statement on Omicron has brought hope amid rising cases across the country. Shaw also asserted that Omicron, which is considered a ‘highly transmissible’ strain is not the last coronavirus variant. “We need to brace ourselves for many variants”, she asserted, adding that even Delta variant shouldn’t be such a huge worry as we know how to deal with it now. She also claimed that hospitals are more prepared this time and we are heading towards an Endemic situation.Also Read - Good News! Kerala Government Resumes The Services of Houseboat in The State After a Long Halt

She also suggested speeding up pediatric trials and ramping up genomic sequencing. "We need to speed up pediatric trials as soon as possible and start taking rolling reviews on the vaccination trials for children below the age of 15. I also believe that we need to ramp up our genomic sequencing, which I think needs to be opened up to the private sector as well", CNBC quoted Shaw as saying.

‘Pandemic to End in 2022 Only if…’

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was confident and optimistic that the pandemic will end in 2022, only "if we end inequity" together. Issuing a statement on the matter on Friday, Tedros said "while no country is out of the woods from the pandemic, we have many new tools to prevent and treat COVID-19. The longer inequity continues, the higher the risks of this virus evolving in ways we can't prevent or predict. If we end inequity, we end the pandemic."

“As we enter the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m confident that this will be the year we end it – but only if we do it together,” he said.

Her statement comes as India’s tally of Omicron cases rose to 1,700 cases with the fresh cases being detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far. Of the total 1,700, 639 patients have recovered or migrated. Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 510 cases, followed by Delhi (351), Kerala (156), Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (121), and Rajasthan (120). On the other hand, India’s Covid tally rose to 3,49,22,882 with 33,750 fresh cases, while the active cases increased to 1,45,582.