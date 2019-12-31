New Delhi: A headless body of a woman in her mid-thirties was found near Naval Gate in Ghatkopar in the metropolis on Monday morning, police said.

The body of the woman was wrapped in a bed sheet and dumped near a gutter by the road.

Speaking to PTI, an official said that the head and legs from beneath the knees are missing.

“We have registered a murder case. Efforts are on to establish her identity,” Senior Inspector Kusum Waghmare of Ghatkopar police station said.

Earlier this month, a similar incident was reported from Kalyan when a woman’s headless body, chopped into three parts, was found stuffed in a bag outside Kalyan railway station.