Heads Up, Telangana: September 25 is now a holiday for Ganesh immersion

Anticipating lakhs of devotees and thousands of idols from Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri, Future City, and nearby districts, authorities have put in place a comprehensive 'bandobast' strategy.

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Telangana has announced a holiday on September 25 in light of Ganesh Visarjan. File image/PTI

Telangana has declared September 25 a holiday for government offices, schools, and colleges in Hyderabad-Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri, owing to the Ganesh idol immersion procession. In turn, November 14, normally a second Saturday holiday, will now be a working day, the state’s Information and Public Relations Department confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad City Police has deployed around 20,000 personnel and put in place extensive security arrangements for the final Ganesh Visarjan procession scheduled for Friday. The immersion of idols, which began on the third day of the festivities, has been proceeding peacefully across the city, while additional security arrangements have been made for the final procession from Balapur, according to the Hyderabad City Police.

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A comprehensive ‘bandobast’ strategy is being executed, taking into account the lakhs of devotees and thousands of idols expected from Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri, Future City and neighbouring districts. Necessary measures are being implemented in coordination with various government departments, including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSPDCL), Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) and the Government of Telangana.

The Hyderabad City Police said a robust security perimeter has been established across Hyderabad to ensure a peaceful farewell to Lord Ganesha without any untoward incidents.Meanwhile, wine shops, toddy shops and bars attached to restaurants within the limits of the Future City Police Commissionerate will remain closed from 6 am on Friday, September 25, to 6 am on Saturday, September 26, in view of the final immersion of Ganesh idols.

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Future City Police Commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi, IPS, issued the order on Wednesday under Section 20 of the Telangana State Excise Act, 1968, citing the need to maintain public peace and tranquillity during the Ganesh idol immersion proceedings. The notification stated that all wine shops, toddy shops and bars attached to restaurants within the limits of the Future City Police Commissioner would remain closed during the specified period.