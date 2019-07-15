New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and two other ministers flagged off the commemoration of trains with vinyl posters of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ on Monday.

In the commemoration ceremony, the Health Minister was joined by Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Suresh Angadi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi. Together, they flagged off the first train, Delhi-Varanasi Kashi Vishwanath Express.

The rakes, coupled coaches that move together, were decorated with vinyl wrappings which had ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ written on them with a pictorial depiction of the bravery of Army personnel and the sacrifices made by the martyrs.

“The history of the Kargil War will be told by 10 trains which will have pictures of heroic tales on them. In the images, passengers will get information about the martyrs of the war,” tweeted Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s office on Sunday.

The other trains are Brahmaputra Mail, Seemanchal Express, Gondwana Express and Goa Sampark Kranti Express. The families of some of the martyrs were also present on the occasion.