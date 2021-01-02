New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that COVID-19 vaccines would be free of cost across the country. “Not just in Delhi, it (vaccine) will be free across the country,” Harsh Vardhan said while speaking to reporters. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine Will be Free Across India, Says Health Minister After Inspecting Dry Run | LIVE Updates

The health minister was asked if the coronavirus vaccine will be provided free after he visit to a hospital in Delhi, where he went to review the dry run of vaccination drive. The vaccine dry run was being conducted on Saturday in all states and Union Territories.