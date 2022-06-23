India Coronavirus Latest Updates: With coronavirus cases rising again in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday reviewed the situation in a meeting with experts and officials. During the meeting, he stressed focusing on districts reporting high case positivity and to undertake adequate testing witha higher proportion of RTPCR tests.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Witnesses Rise in COVID Cases, State to Issue Alert if Infections Further Surge

The health minister also directed the officials to continue to focus on surveillance and on Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) to scan for any possible mutation along with increasing the pace of vaccination.

The development comes as the country has been witnessing an increase in coronavirus infections over the last couple of weeks.

As of today, ten states — Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Gujarat — have over 1,000 active cases.

India saw a single-day rise of 13,313 new coronavirus infections, taking the infection tally to 4,33,44,958, while the active cases have increased to 83,990, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,24,941 with 38 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

In a review meeting of INSACOG held last week, states/UTs were asked to submit “larger number” of samples for whole genome sequencing from districts and areas which have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases over a period of seven days.

The direction was issued to check the possibility of any new emerging variant or sub-variant and ascertain the reasons behind the breakthrough infections, sources had said.

According to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) experts, Omicron and its sublineages, primarily BA. 2 and BA.2.38, as of now, seem to be behind the current rise in Covid cases, an official source had told PTI.