New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday convened a virtual meeting with Health Ministers and senior officials of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Maharashtra to discuss the current COVID-19 situation in their respective regions. During the meeting, the Union Health Minister advised the states to ensure that there be no lapses in our preparedness as the country battle this surge of the pandemic.Also Read - Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Tests Positive For COVID 'With Mild Symptoms'
The Minister called for holistic synergy between Centre and states for seamless and effective pandemic management and asked states to effectively implement surveillance and containment activities, ramp up the hospital infrastructure; increase testing; enforce stringent restrictive measures for breaking the chain of transmission, and encourage COVID Appropriate Behaviour among the masses. The meeting was also attended by Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health. Also Read - Pankaj Advani Tests Positive For COVID-19
Key Points discussed in the meeting
Also Read - Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Tests Positive For COVID-19, Isolated Himself At Home
- The Minister urged the states to make robust preparation in terms of physical infrastructure and efficiently utilize the approved funds under ECRP-II, and requested the State Health Ministers to review the implementation of physical activities under ECRP-II.
- The Centre suggested that operational status of infrastructure like beds, PSA plants, oxygen equipments be filled in by states on the national portal- https://covid19.nhp.gov.in/. The Minoster said these facilities must be operationalised and kept in functional state to meet any evolving situation in future.
- It was emphasized that for real time data-driven analysis and information-based decisions in the fight against Covid, states/UTs were requested to update their respective data on the monitoring portals. The Minister said this would help in planning and assessing preparedness at several levels.
- The Minister also advised the states to review the buffer stock of essential medicines and ensure the shortages, if any, are replenished through timely purchase orders.
- The Union Minister advised the States to increase vaccination of all eligible population, especially in low vaccination coverage areas/districts. He stated that “vaccination against COVID results in low hospitalisation and severity, as is seen globally”.
- Mandaviya said that irrespective of the COVID variants, ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate andAdherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour’ continue to form the pivotal foundation for COVID management.
- He urged the states to re-invigorate their teams to work at the ground level and strengthen monitoring and containment mechanisms.
- States were advised to hold regular meetings with regional officers of ICMR, NCDC, Airport Public Health Officers (APHOs) and the State Surveillance Officers.
- Dr Mandaviya highlighted the importance of tele-consultation through platforms such as eSanjeevani and advised the sates to establish tele-consultation hubs in every district.
- He asked the states to publicize their availability in public domain through various means and also establish Control Rooms to monitor them. he said easy availability of information in public domain will result in avoiding clogging of beds by patients due to panic.