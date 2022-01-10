New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday convened a virtual meeting with Health Ministers and senior officials of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Maharashtra to discuss the current COVID-19 situation in their respective regions. During the meeting, the Union Health Minister advised the states to ensure that there be no lapses in our preparedness as the country battle this surge of the pandemic.Also Read - Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Tests Positive For COVID 'With Mild Symptoms'

The Minister called for holistic synergy between Centre and states for seamless and effective pandemic management and asked states to effectively implement surveillance and containment activities, ramp up the hospital infrastructure; increase testing; enforce stringent restrictive measures for breaking the chain of transmission, and encourage COVID Appropriate Behaviour among the masses. The meeting was also attended by Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health. Also Read - Pankaj Advani Tests Positive For COVID-19

Key Points discussed in the meeting