New Delhi: Amid rising cases of coronavirus in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday issued fresh guidelines on home isolation for mild COVID patients and said the COVID patients who were clinically assigned as mild or asymptomatic are eligible for home isolation. The ministry further added that the patients aged above 60 years and those with comorbidities will only be allowed home isolation after a proper doctor's evaluation.

“The COVID patients clinically assigned as mild or asymptomatic are eligible for home isolation. Patients aged above 60 years and those with comorbidities will only be allowed home isolation after a proper doctor’s evaluation,” the Ministry of Health said. Also Read - Prohibit Rallies, Dharnas Till COVID SOPs Are In Force: Karnataka HC to State Govt

In the new guidelines, the Centre exempted the asymptomatic contacts of COVID patients from getting tested.

“The home isolation will be over after 7 days from testing positive without getting a fever for 3 successive days, after which no re-testing is required and the asymptomatic contacts need not take a Covid test,” the Ministry of Health further added.

The development comes a day after PM Modi held a review meeting with the chief ministers of all states to take stock of the COVID situation.

On Thursday, PM Modi asked chief ministers to ensure minimum damage to the livelihood of common people and economic activities as they work to contain the coronavirus, while noting that its Omicron variant is infecting people many times faster than earlier variants.

“We have to be alert, be careful. But we also have to ensure that there is no panic situation. We have to see that in this festive season, the alertness of people and administration is not lowered anywhere,” he told chief ministers at a virtual meeting to review public health preparedness and the ongoing vaccination programme.

In his remarks at the meeting, the prime minister underlined the importance of vaccination and the need to further accelerate the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ programme to achieve 100 per cent vaccination coverage.

“In order to defeat coronavirus we need to keep our readiness ahead of every variant. Along with tackling Omicron, we need to start preparing for any future variant from now itself,” he said.

The country on Friday witnessed a single day jump of 2,64,202 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 239 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,65,82,129 which includes 5,753 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

There has been a 4.83 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Thursday. The active cases have increased to 12,72,073, the highest in 220 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,85,350 with 315 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.