New Delhi: The Health Ministry on Tuesday issued a fresh set of guidelines for people practicing home quarantine with mild symptoms of coronavirus or those who are pre-symptomatic.

The ministry said that those people, who show COVID-19 symptoms but are not severely affected by it now have the option for home isolation. Releasing a form for people undertaking home quarantine, the ministry said that the new guidelines are in addition to the existing ones.

"As per existing guidelines, during the containment phase the patients should be clinically assigned as very mild/mild, moderate or severe and accordingly admitted to COVID Care Center, Dedicated COVID Health Center or Dedicated COVID Hospital respectively. However, very mild/pre-symptomatic patients having the requisite facility at his/her residence for self-isolation will have the option for home isolation," it said.

As per the eligibility guidelines, these are the norms to follow:

1. The person should be clinically assigned as a very mild case/pre-symptomatic case by the treating medical professional.

2. There should be requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and also for quarantining the family contacts.

3. A care giver should be available to provide care on 24 x7 basis. All close contacts of such cases should take Hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis as per protocol.

4. The patient shall agree to monitor his health and regularly inform his health status to the District Surveillance Officer for further follow up by the surveillance teams.

5. The patient should download the Arogya Setu app on their phones and it should remain active at all times through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

The health ministry also listed the symptoms that determine if a patient needs immediate medical attention.

Moreover, they are to end the home isolation only if and when clinicallt advised by the treating medical officer.