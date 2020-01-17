New Delhi: In the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak in China, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an advisory for Indians travelling to the country, especially Wuhan city. A total of 41 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in China, while a person has also died due to the virus outbreak.

Issuing a notification, the health ministry said, “An infection with a novel coronavirus has been reported from China. Till 11 January, 41 confirmed cases have been reported so far, of which one has died. Only travel-related cases have been reported (one each) in Thailand and Japan. The clinical signs and symptoms are mainly fever with a few patients having difficulty in breathing.”

“The mode of transmission is unclear as of now. However, so far there is little evidence of significant human-to-human transmission. Although as per the World Health Organization’s risk assessment the risk for global spread has been stated as low, as a matter of abundant precaution,”it added.

Furthermore, it advised that if a traveller feels sick on the flight while returning (from China) to India- should inform the airline’s crew about the illness, wear the mask, follow the instructions given by the airport officer and not come in close contact with any person.

“Travelers have been asked to follow simple public health measures and maintain a good standard of hygiene,”it added.

Take a look at a few suggestions for China travelers: