New Delhi: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday. Agarwal, who had addressing multiple COVID-19 briefings said that he has initiated home isolation as per guidelines.

"Dear All, Just to inform that I have tested positive for COVID-19 and initiating home isolation as per guidelines. Requesting all my friends, colleagues for self monitoring. Contact tracing will be done by Health Team. Hoping to see everyone soon," said Agarwal.

