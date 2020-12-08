New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said preparatory activities for the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine are being carried in India by the central government in collaboration with states and Union Territories. Also Read - World's First Patient Receives Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in UK Outside a Clinical Trial

“Once we get a green signal from our scientists, we will launch massive production of the vaccine. We have made all the preparations and drawn an outline to ramp up production of vaccine and to make it available to each and every person in shortest possible time,” said Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan during a press briefing by the government on the coronavirus situation in India. Also Read - Serum Institute's COVID-19 Vaccine Likely to be Available at Rs 250 Per Dose to Govt: Report

“The current cold chain is capable of storing an additional quantity of COVID-19 vaccine required for first three crore health workers and frontline workers,” the Health Ministry Secretary said. Also Read - Panel to Review Three Firms For Coronavirus Vaccine Approval in India Tomorrow

Rajesh Bhushan said, “Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have applied to emergency use approval. PM has interacted with all vaccine manufactures and scientists. Six vaccine candidates in clinical trial stage in India,”

“Some of the vaccine candidates may get licensed in the next few weeks,” he added.

Meanwhile, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul said, “Three vaccine candidates are under consideration of the regulator for licensing. Very active consideration is going on. There is hope that early licensure is possible in respect of all of them or any one of them.”

The Health Ministry also said, “National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) was constituted in August this year. It provides guidance on prioritisation of population groups, procurement and inventory management, vaccine selection and vaccine delivery and tracking mechanism.”

“NEGVAC’s recommendation on prioritised population groups- healthcare providers & workers in healthcare setting, personnel from state & central police, armed forces, home guards, civil defence and disaster management volunteers and municipal workers and persons above 50 years,” the Health Ministry added.

“Process of collecting database of health are workers has started across all States and UTs and Central Ministries. This data is being uploaded on CO-WIN software. This data will be verified,” the ministry further said.