Health Ministry Releases Fresh Guidelines Amid Spike In COVID Cases; Asks States To Maintain Optimal Testing

The health ministry in its guidelines stressed the need for maintaining optimal testing and that it is equitably distributed across the states.

Free, random Covid-19 testing restarted at Mumbai, Nagpur international airports after two years.

Health Ministry New Guidelines Amid Spike In COVID Cases: Amid the ongoing spike in COVID cases, the health ministry on Saturday released a new set of guidelines for states and Union Territories to curb the transmission of the virus. The ministry highlighted that there was not enough tests were being done by the states and UTs. The ministry released a statement to the states and UTs which read, “In the past several weeks, in some states, Covid-19 testing has declined and the current testing levels are insufficient as compared to the standards prescribed by WHO i.e 140 tests/million. Testing at the level of districts and blocks also varies, with some states heavily relying on the less sensitive rapid antigen tests.”

WATCH: Union Health Minister On COVID Spike In India

On the increasing cases of Covid, Union Health Minister Dr. @mansukhmandviya says that there is no need to panic with the new variant of Covid. People should be careful and follow COVID protocol.@Nitendradd @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/knhzVHZyFL — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 25, 2023

The health ministry in its guidelines stressed the need for maintaining optimal testing and that it is equitably distributed across the states. “This is especially important to identify any emerging hotspots and take pre-emptive steps to curb virus transmission,” the order read.

Dr Rajiv Bahl, DG ICMR and Rajesh Bhushan Secretary, @MoHFW_INDIA write to all States & UTs to maintain optimum testing for COVID-19 in view of recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the country pic.twitter.com/pcAkWZZbnm — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) March 25, 2023

The government also took note of the influenza virus which has seen a spike in recent months and its similarities with the COVID virus which makes the diagnosis bit tricky for doctors. “While this may present a clinical dilemma for the attending doctors in terms of diagnosis, this also renders both these diseases easily preventable by following simple public health measures like avoiding overcrowded and poorly ventilated settings, maintaining hand hygiene, etc,” the health ministry said.

Key Points From The Health Ministry Advisory

Avoiding overcrowded and poorly ventilated settings, particularly by co-morbid persons and the elderly

Wearing of masks by doctors, paramedics and other healthcare workers as well as patients and their attendants within healthcare facilities

Wearing masks in crowded and closed settings

Using a handkerchief or tissue to cover the nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing

Maintaining hand hygiene and frequent washing of hands

Avoiding spitting in public places

Promoting testing and early reporting of symptoms

Limiting personal contact if suffering from respiratory diseases

The health ministry also announced that it will conduct a mock drill on April 10 and April 11 wherein health facilities (both public and private) from all districts are expected to participate. The details of the mock-drill will be communicated to the states in a virtual meeting scheduled on March 27.

