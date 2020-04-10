New Delhi: The health ministry has released an advisory on hydroxychloroquine, the anti malarial drug, which is gradually becoming the most sought-after medicine for those battling with Coronavirus. Also Read - Will There be a Shortage of Hydroxychloroquine? Who Produce This Medicine? All You Need to Know

The advisory, based on the recommendations of the taskforce created by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), stated that the drug can’t be administered to children below age of 15. Also Read - Ready to do Whatever Possible to Help: 'Good Friend' Modi Responds to Netanyahu's 'Thank You' For Hydroxychloroquine

Further, people with known case of retinopathy, and hypersensitivity to hydroxychloroquine or 4-aminoquinoline compounds have also been advised against taking the medicine. Also Read - 'Hydroxychloroquine': The Unproven 'Corona Drug' Donald Trump Is Obsessed With, All You Need to Know

Speaking to news agency ANI, an ICMR scientist had said that there is no evidence on the medicine currently which warrants the cure from the infection.

“It is important to understand that this (hydroxychloroquine) medicine is not mandatory. Whether it will reduce the infection, will be known only after tests. The doctors are still testing it on symptomatic patients. ntil we get satisfactory results, we won’t recommend this to anyone,” senior ICMR scientist R Ganga Ketkar said on Thursday.

The guildeline also said that the medicine should only be taken on the advice of doctors.

“If anyone becomes symptomatic while on prophylaxis, he/she should immediately contact the health facility, get tested as per national guidelines and follow the standard treatment protocol,” the health ministry guideline further read.

Meanwhile, the government on Friday assured that there is enough stock of hydroxychloroquine in the country and it is taking all steps to ensure that there is no shortage of the drug in the domestic market.

India is the biggest manufacturer of the anti-malarial drug that is being touted as ‘game changer’ in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, India decided to partially lift the ban on the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine in sync with its global commitment to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.