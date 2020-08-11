New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who underwent brain surgery at the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital in Dehi on Monday, continues to be on ventilator support and his health has worsened, the hospital said in a statement today. Also Read - Former President Pranab Mukherjee Still Critical, on Ventilator Support: Hospital Sources

“Former President Pranab Mukherjee (file pic) who underwent emergency surgery for brain clot on 10th August, has not shown any improvement and his health status has worsened. He remains on ventilatory support. His health continues to remain critical”, the Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt, said today. Also Read - Former President Pranab Mukherjee Undergoes Brain Surgery, on Ventilator Support at Army's R&R Hospital

Former President Pranab Mukherjee (file pic) who underwent emergency surgery for brain clot on 10th August, has not shown any improvement & his health status has worsened. He remains on ventilatory support. His health continues to remain critical: Army Hospital (R&R) Delhi Cantt pic.twitter.com/Bdse10bZs9 Also Read - Former President Pranab Mukherjee Tests Positive For COVID-19 — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

Notably, the 84-year-old former President, was admitted to the hospital in a ‘critical’ condition on Monday. Workup at the hospital revealed a large clot in the former Congress leader’s brain for which he underwent emergency life saving surgery.

Also yesterday, the former President had announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Mukherjee, who held several important portfolios in various Congress governments at the Centre, was the country’s 13th President from 2012 to 2017. He succeeded Pratibha Patil as the President and was himself succeeded by the incumbent Ram Nath Kovind in July 2017.