New Delhi: A 42-year-old healthcare worker in Nirmal district of Telangana died on Wednesday a day after taking coronavirus vaccine. He complained of chest pain on Tuesday. However, the preliminary findings suggest that the death is unrelated to the vaccination.

As per updates, the worker was vaccinated at about 11.30 AM on Tuesday at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in the district and he is said to have developed chest pain at around 2.30 AM on Wednesday.

After complaining of chest pain, the health worker was brought to the district hospital at about 5.30 AM where he was declared 'brought dead'.

As per the guidelines, post-mortem would be conducted by a team of doctors. The district AEFI (adverse events after immunisation) committee is examining the matter and it would submit its report to the state AEFI committee, the release said.

The state AEFI committee would, in turn, furnish its report to the central AEFI panel for taking a view, it added. The inoculation drive began in the state on January 16.