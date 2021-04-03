New Delhi: Healthcare workers (HCWs) and other frontline workers (FLWs), who were eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in the first phase of inoculation, can no longer register for COVID-19 vaccination, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. The ministry said that the move has been taken in order to ensure that more categories of citizens, like those above the age of 45, now get priority in vaccination. Also Read - Uttarakhand Govt Allows COVID Vaccination of All Journalists, Calls Them Frontline Workers

The ministry noted that there were reports where the ineligible beneficiaries of the prior categories have been adding their names for vaccination in violation of the Centre’s guidelines, blocking others who are now eligible for the jab. Also Read - Bangalore Lockdown: No Relaxation in New Restrictions Till April 20, Says Minister; Claims Second Wave of Corona to Last Till May-End

“All efforts have been made in close collaboration with states/UTs to saturate vaccination for HCWs and FLWs. While tracking the progress, the timeline for completing vaccination of all HCWs and FLWs with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has been extended multiple times and was elapsed since these timelines and even after starting vaccination of population above 60 years, provision was made to register and vaccinate HCWs and FLWs with a view to ensure optimum coverage,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter. Also Read - Maharashtra Records Nearly 50,000 Corona Cases in 24 Hours; Pune Alone Reports 10,000 Infections

“Various inputs have been received from different sources that in some of the CVCs (Covid vaccination centres), some ineligible beneficiaries are being registered as HCWs and FLWs and are getting vaccinated in complete violation of the prescribed guidelines. There has been a 24 per cent increase in HCW database in the past few days. This issue was discussed with state representatives and domain knowledge experts… It has been decided that no fresh registrations in categories of HCWs and FLWs will be allowed with immediate effect,” the letter read.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with HCWs getting inoculated and the vaccination of FLWs started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

Registrations of persons aged 45 years and above will continue to be permitted on CoWIN portal, he added. Every person above 45 years of age is eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine doses from April 1.