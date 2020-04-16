New Delhi: As India goes into lockdown 2.0 with some stricter restrictions being in place, photos of suffering, hunger, long journeys, waiting etc., are emerging from various parts of the country. A video of a Kerala man carrying his ailing father and walking almost a kilometre as police stopped the vehicle that they were in has gone viral. On one hand, there are heartbreaking photos of migrants. Then there are these of daily struggles. Also Read - Coronavirus Impact: WWE Releases Superstars Including Kurt Angle as Part of Budget Cuts

Kerala, the initial hotspot of COVID-19 infection, is on a steady way of recovery. Only one fresh case was reported yesterday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that just one new case of COVID-19 was reported in the state, while the test results of seven coronavirus patients under treatment turned out to be negative.

The Kerala government on Wednesday has issued orders giving permission for interstate travel during lockdown for those with valid documents on three grounds — pregnant women, to receive treatment in Kerala and death of a relative or a similar emergency.