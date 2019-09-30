New Delhi: A rickshaw-puller standing in chest-deep water crying inconsolably will not come across as something strange as the flood situation in Bihar and UP has become crucial. But one such video became viral on social media as the video captures the helplessness of human beings in the face of the vagaries of nature.

The video, as it seems, has been taken from an apartment balcony. As the rickshaw-puller is crying, people are trying to console him. Even those who were recording the video asked him to park the rickshaw near their home; they would keep an eye.

However, the man refuses to leave the rickshaw behind and continues to struggle to move it ahead.

Worst situation at Patna.see how this rickshaw puller is crying..Heartwrenching! pic.twitter.com/FlcAOOn2Mz — Ankit (@i_ankit1) September 29, 2019

The death toll in rain-related incidents across the country over the past few days has increased to 134, stated a report. Notably, several parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are reeling underwater owing to the downpour. The IMD has predicted further rains for the already water-logged Patna.

Taking stock of the flood situation, the Bihar government has urged the air force to send a helicopter for air-dropping food packets and other relief material in the marooned areas, stated Bihar disaster management department. As a ‘red alert’ still hovers over the state with heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in the next 24 hours, all schools will remain closed till October 1.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, about 900 prisoners were shifted to other jails after floodwaters from Ganga river entered the barracks of the Ballia district jail.

In Uttar Pradesh alone, at least 93 people were killed in rain-related incidents since Thursday. While three family members were killed in a wall-collapse after heavy rains in Dumka district in Jharkhand, three women had drowned after their car was swept away at a flooded causeway in Rajkot district in Gujarat on Sunday. Besides, 13 rain-related deaths were reported from Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan as on September 28.