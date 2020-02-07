New Delhi: Though the use of plastic is prohibited inside Corbett Tiger Reserve, a photo of three tigers chewing on a plastic container in the Ram Ganga river in its Dhikhala Zone has gone viral and reached the authorities. An investigation has been ordered to find out how the container landed up there.

Notwithstanding people’s collecting apathy to nature and wildlife, the photo of three tigers innocuously playing with something that is potential enough to kill them will break hearts. It is being weighed on whether the container is not from the reserve area and, instead, it flowed down the river from the hills. The river flows from Gairsain in Chamoli district to Ramnagar in Nainital district.

Nothing. Few #tigers playing with #plastic they just received as a gift from us & delivered by this river at #Corbett. That is how deep into #forests & #oceans this plastic menace is growing. Hundreds of wildlife is dying because of them. Picture by Trikansh Sharma. Do we care. pic.twitter.com/dHE58Yarjv — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 7, 2020

Corbett Tiger Reserve deputy director Chandrashekhar Joshi has told PTI there are several villages located on the banks of the river and the container may have been dumped by one of its residents.

The pictures of the tigers chewing on the plastic drum are worrying as it raises questions on the safety of the animals in the protected zone, Joshi said. State Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat said the matter was “serious” and he had sought a detailed report on it.

The pictures were provided to the CTR authorities recently by a tourist who came upon the sight during a visit.