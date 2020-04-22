New Delhi: The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has presented the world with the most heartbreaking moments with near and dear ones parted not to see again each other, children seeing parents’ funeral online etc. Also Read - Mumbai Police Thanks Rohit Shetty For Facilitating 8 Hotels For Cops at Frontline, Fighting COVID-19

In a similar strain, a COVID positive patient who passed away on April 20 was denied the last rites by his family members. Finally, Gulab Singh, a tehsildar, performed the last rites in Bhopal. "Although we provided PPEs, his family said the deceased had one son and they couldn't risk his life. However, they were present at the site," Gulab Singh said.

According to government guidelines, friends and family of a person who has died from Covid-19 infection can view the body, but not touch, hug or kiss the deceased. Embalming of the dead body will not be allowed and autopsies should be avoided. However, if an autopsy is unavoidable, stringent infection prevention control practices should be adopted.

“Large gathering at the crematorium/burial ground should be avoided as a social distancing measure as it is possible that close family contacts may be symptomatic and have potential to spread the virus” the guidelines said.