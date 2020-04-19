New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday slammed both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as he accused the government of being ‘heartless’ for ‘only standing by and doing nothing even as more and more people were lining up to collect free cooked food.’ Also Read - 'Livelihood as Important as Lives': What Chidambaram Wants CMs to Convey to PM Modi

"There is overwhelming evidence that more and more people have run out of cash and are forced to stand in lines to collect free cooked food. Only a heartless government will stand by and do nothing," the former Union Finance Minister tweeted.

He then questioned why can’t the government save the poor from hunger and protect their dignity by transfering cash to every poor family. He also questioned why can’t the government distribute, for free, a small part of the 77 million tonnes of grain with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to families who need the grain to feed themselves.

Finally, lashing out at both PM Modi and FM Sitharaman, he tweeted: “These two questions are both economic and moral questions. @narendramodi and @nsitharaman have failed to answer both questions, as the nation watches helplessly.”

The tweets are in reference to migrant workers who have been stranded at various state borders across the country while seeking to reach their native places, resulting in law and order situations at some places.

Chidambaram’s tweets come five days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation on Tuesday morning, announced extension of the 21-day nationwide lockdown till May 3. Notably, Tuesday was the scheduled last day of the initial lockdown, which came into effect from March 25, after being announced the previous night.

On Sunday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country reached 15,712, including 2,231 patients who have recovered and 507 fatalities.