Kolkata: A disturbing video showing decomposed bodies, allegedly of COVID-19 victims, being loaded into a van by the city’s civic body in daylight for cremation went viral on social media on Thursday. But, the West Bengal Health Department and the city police said the video was “fake” and that the bodies were unclaimed ones from a hospital morgue. Also Read - COVID-19: David Warner Thanks Indian Student For 'Selfless Work' in Australia

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took to Twitter to express concern over the video. Tagging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the governor said he shared “public outrage and deep concern at most unconscionable heart rendering callous dragging of dead bodies reflected in videos.” He also sought a report regarding the incident from the state home secretary. Also Read - Nearly 11,000 COVID-19 Cases, 396 Fatalities in 24 Hours Take India's Tally Close to 3,00,000-Mark | Key Points

In yet another post in the micro-blogging site, the governor said “Response @HomeSecretaryWB has come. Virtual admission about callous handling of dead bodies promising procedure will be streamlined. Rather than booking those responsible for such inhuman criminality, the police are being misused to ‘teach a lesson’ to those who exposed it.” Also Read - COVID-19: FIFA Allows Players to Play For Three Clubs in a Season

Anguished ! Share public outrage and deep concern at most unconscionable heart rendering callous dragging of dead bodies reflected in videos. Shocked at state of affairs @MamataOfficial Have sought urgent briefing today from KMC Chairperson and Municipal Commissioner. (1/2) — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 12, 2020

Kolkata police also issued a statement saying that it was fake news and the bodies were not of COVID-19 patients. “The West Bengal Health Department has informed that dead bodies were not of COVID patients, but were unclaimed/unidentified bodies from Hospital Morgue. Legal action is being taken against persons spreading #FakeNews (sic),” the Kolkata Police said in a tweet.

West Bengal Health Department has informed that dead bodies were not of COVID patients, but were unclaimed/ unidentified bodies from Hospital Morgue. Legal action is being taken against persons spreading #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/ENcmUEgY3m — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) June 11, 2020

Meanwhile, the video also showed protests by locals at Garia, a suburb in the southern fringes of the city where the incident had allegedly taken place, who claimed that the bodies were those of novel coronavirus victims.

The video showed personnel of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation loading the decomposed bodies into a van allegedly outside Garia crematorium. It also showed locals objecting to the cremation of a number of decomposed bodies at the same place.

According to the locals, the cremation of so many decomposed bodies of COVID-19 patients at the crematorium located in the vicinity of a densely populated locality at a time when the city is witnessing rising cases of the contagion would harm public health.

The principal of NRS Medical College, Saibal Kumar Mukherjee, wrote to Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma that 14 unclaimed bodies were handed over to the KMC as per the list provided by different police stations under the jurisdiction of the hospital’s morgue.

“And none of these bodies were of COVID patients. The subject of this video is fake, and you may take necessary action in this regard,” Mukherjee said in his letter.

The opposition CPI (M) and BJP criticised the state government and alleged that the “video clip is a proof of the TMC trying to hide the actual number of COVID-19 deaths in the state”.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said it must be ascertained whether the bodies are of those who died of COVID-19.

(With agency inputs)