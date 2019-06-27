New Delhi: Predictions of rainfall have failed to surface as temperatures in Delhi are set to rise all over again to 42 degrees Celsius by Friday.

The Indian Meteorological Department forecasted that despite easterly winds and an active western disturbance influencing the northern region, the national capital region and Punjab will not witness the onset of monsoon this week as it was expected.

The next spell of rain is likely to hit Delhi and surrounding areas only around July 2.

Owing to the continuing heat conditions, the mercury will be on the rise this week in the capital city. The temperatures will soar at about 42 degrees Celsius. However, humidity levels in the region are also likely to remain high for the next few days.

The Met department also predicted a partly cloudy sky with thunderstorms during the day, but there are very slim chances of rainfall.

The temperatures on Thursday will be around a maximum of 41 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 29 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, monsoons in India have covered nearly half of the country and it is expected to arrive in the north-eastern states today as a result of a cyclonic circulation overshadowing Assam. heavy rains are expected in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura.