New Delhi: A heat wave warning has been issued in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha belt for the next four days as Chandrapur, Maharashtra recorded the highest temperature of 47.8 degrees Celsius making it “the hottest city in the world” on Tuesday.

Starting Saturday, last week, temperatures in cities across India soared up drastically. Besides Chandrapur, Nagpur also witnessed a sizzling rise in temperature at 46.3 degrees Celsius. Among others, Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh was the second hottest city with a temperature of 47.3 degrees Celsius, while Ramagundam in Telangana was at 47.2 degrees Celsius. The temperature at Delhi hiked to 44 degrees Celsius.

The ’47-degree-mark’ which is considered the benchmark for extreme heat conditions has been breached by Nagpur at least six times since 2003. Temperatures are going to rise by another three to four degrees this week while it may come down by a degree or two from May 30.

Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Odisha and Jharkhand are going to witness a heat curfew for the next few days. Monsoons, a major respite from the burning heat, is going to hit the Kerala coast on June 6.