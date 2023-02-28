Home

Heat Wave Coming Soon! Centre Issues Advisory For Unusual Temp Rise | Check List Of Do’s & Dont’s

Amid unusual rise in temperatures in some places of the country, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday issued an advisory, listing the dos and don'ts for protection against the expected heat wave.

Heat Wave Coming Soon! Centre Issues Advisory For Unusual Temp Rise | Check List Of Do's & Dont's (AFP)

Delhi: It is just the beginning of March and the heat wave alarms are already started blaring. Usually this time around the year some are still wearing those light full sleeves shirt, most fans are yet to be switched on and people are ready to bid adieu to winter for the year. But this year, it seem as if the season of mufflers and coats have been vanished in a jiffy. Amid unusual rise in temperatures in some places of the country, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday issued an advisory, listing the dos and don’ts for protection against the expected heat wave.

The list of ‘Dos and Don’ts’ comes after the India Meteorological Department issued its first heat warning for 2023.

Heat Wave Advisory

As part of a national action plan on heat-related illness, the ministry has advised citizens the following:

Avoid high-protein food and cooking during the peak summer hours besides asking them to not get out in the sun especially between 12 noon and 3 pm.

Drink sufficient water whenever possible, even if not thirsty.

Use Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), and consume homemade drinks like lemon water, butter milk/lassi, fruit juices with some added salt and stay indoors in well ventilated and cool places.

Residents have also been advised to consume fresh fruits such as watermelon, cucumber, lemon, and orange, wear thin, loose, cotton garments preferably light coloured ones, cover head using umbrella, hat, cap, towel and other traditional head gears during exposure to direct sunlight and not go out barefoot.

Call on 108/102 immediately if they find someone with high body temperature; and is either unconscious, confused, or has stopped sweating.

Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicle. Temperature inside a vehicle could get dangerous.

Limit your outdoor activity to cooler times of the day i.e., morning and evening.

It has asked people to watch out for symptoms of “heat stress” which include dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting, headache, extreme thirst, decreased urination with unusually dark yellow urine, and rapid breathing and heartbeat.

The advisory also mentioned a list of “vulnerable population which includes infants and young children, pregnant women, people working outdoors, people having mental illness, people who are physically ill especially with heart disease or high blood pressure and people coming from cooler climate to hot climate.

Effect of Heat Wave

Dehydration: During a heatwave, your body tends to lose more fluids through sweat, leading to dehydration. This can cause symptoms such as thirst, dry mouth, headaches, and dizziness. Heat exhaustion: If you are exposed to high temperatures for an extended period, you may experience heat exhaustion. Symptoms can include heavy sweating, weakness, nausea, vomiting, and fainting. Heatstroke: Heatstroke is a severe form of heat illness that occurs when the body’s core temperature reaches 104 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. It can cause symptoms such as confusion, seizures, coma, and even death. Skin problems: Heatwaves can cause skin problems such as heat rash, sunburn, and blisters. Respiratory problems: High temperatures and poor air quality can exacerbate respiratory problems such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Cardiovascular problems: Heatwaves can put a strain on the heart and blood vessels, particularly in individuals with pre-existing cardiovascular conditions.

