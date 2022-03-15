New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Gujarat North Konkan and some parts of North India for the next 2 days as several parts of the country are witnessing a rise in temperature. While the mercury shattered all records in Delhi with parts of the national capital recording an all-time high, Mumbai’s temperature rose eight degrees above the normal temperatures.Also Read - COVID Surge In Asia And Europe; Were We Too Early To Call The Pandemic Endemic?

Heatwave conditions across states:-

Delhi: As per the weather department, Delhi on Monday saw its highest maximum temperature at 33 degrees celsius. “Temperature will rise till March 18 between 36 and 37 degrees Celsius. There will be some wind conditions so there will be some respite on March 18 and 19. The rise in temperature will continue thereafter,” news agency ANI quoted an official as saying. Also Read - Bonjour India 2022: A Multifocal Panorama of The Collaboration Between India And France

Mumbai: The weather department has predicted severe heatwave conditions in Mumbai on Tuesday and Wednesday. The situation is expected to improve by Thursday, the IMD has said. On Monday, the maximum temperature in the financial capital rose to all-time high for the year at 39.4 degrees. The IMD issued heatwave warnings for Thane, Palghar, and Raigad as the maximum temperature was 8 degrees above normal. Also Read - Kohli Met Him: Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Fans Seen Clicking Selfies With Virat Kohli

Rajasthan: The heat may wreak havoc in western Rajasthan this summer. On March 15 and 16, heat waves are likely in Barmer and Jaisalmer districts and the Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning and a ‘yellow alert’. Meteorological Department Director Radheshyam Sharma said that heatwaves can push the temperatures high in Barmer and Jaisalmer, as well as in other districts too.

According to the Meteorological Department, heatwave may continue in the western areas of the desert state for the next few days. On Tuesday, heat wave is likely to prevail in Barmer, Jodhpur, and Jaisalmer in western Rajasthan, and on Wednesday in Bikaner, Barmer, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, and Jalore districts. Winters had also wreaked havoc this season and smashed all records. At the same time, rains, hailstorm, and winds lashed the state a few days back. Now, the heat wave warning in the middle of March has driven people inside as the temperature is soaring each day.

Gujarat: The IMD has issued a ‘yellow’ alert to Gujarat for the next two days as the heatwave intensifies in the country.

IMD said that the regions of Gujarat and Saurashtra might experience a severe heatwave and the temperature in Ahmedabad is likely to rise by 1-2 degrees. Manorama Mohanty, Director, Meteorological Centre Ahmedabad said, “Yellow alerts have been issued for a heatwave in Gujarat region for next 2 days. The temperature might rise around 1-2° C & a severe heatwave is expected in Saurashtra & Gujarat regions. The temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to be around 40-41° C.”