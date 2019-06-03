New Delhi: After a week-long heat wave in the central regions of India, the meteorological department has now predicted a temporary relief in the coming days for parts of north India, including Delhi.

Some thunder and lightning in Delhi are likely to bring down the temperature by a few degrees today. The humidity, on Sunday, was recorded at 64 percent.

The thunder and lightning are predicted to continue over the next few days bringing down the temperature further. However, Delhi is still under the yellow warning region and travelers are advised to stay hydrated and keep away from the afternoon heat.

Over the last week, Delhi witnessed immense heat conditions with temperatures soaring at 46 to 47 degree Celsius. However, on Sunday, the temperature reached a maximum of 42.5 degree Celsius while the minimum was at 30.8 degree Celsius.

In Rajasthan, a person died succumbing to the heatwave conditions as temperatures climbed up to 49 degree Celsius. Chennai is witnessing soaring temperature of 39 degrees, while in Kolkata people have got some relief with cloudy skies and a possibility of rain to look forward to.

While the national capital is likely to get some respite from the scorching heat, the extreme heat conditions are likely to continue in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh for another week until the monsoons arrive.

Due to easterly winds blowing in regions of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, the daytime temperatures may drop by a few temperatures, however, the night temperature may see a rise by one or two temperature.

Meanwhile, monsoons are set to hit the Kerala coast by June 6.