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Heatstroke alert sounded by Central Government; Asks state governments to be ready for any eventuality arising out of heatwave

Heatstroke alert sounded by Central Government; Asks state governments to be ready for any eventuality arising out of heatwave

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that heatwave conditions are likely to persist from April to June 2026.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: In view of the heatwave outbreak across the country, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has directed all states to remain vigilant and keep their medical systems prepared. In this regard, the Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has written a letter to the Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that heatwave conditions are likely to persist from April to June 2026. According to the Meteorological Department, during the period from April to June, heatwaves—occurring with greater-than-normal frequency—are expected in parts of Eastern, Central, and North-Western India, as well as the South-Eastern Peninsula, along with several coastal regions of Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read: Summer vacation: Odisha announces school holidays from April 27 due to heatwave; details inside

Directives to States to Keep Medical Infrastructure Prepared

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility that this phenomenon will also impact isolated pockets of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. The Ministry had previously issued an advisory to all states in March regarding the prevalence of heatwaves. Meanwhile, in light of the anticipated weather conditions, the Ministry of Health has reiterated that states and Union Territories must ensure the following measures are in place.

Also Read: Country’s highest temperature recorded in THIS city as mercury crosses 47°C mark

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Directives for States to Remain on Alert

Specialized units for the treatment of heatstroke must be operational at all health centers

Ambulance services must be fully prepared and ready for deployment

Early warning alerts must be disseminated to the public to facilitate timely action

Information regarding cases of heatstroke must be reported immediately (in real-time) on the Ministry’s IHIP portal

According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to reach up to 44°C, while strong winds may also prevail.

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