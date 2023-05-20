Home

Heatwave: Delhi Simmers at 40 Degree Celsius, IMD Issues Alert For 7 States | Here’s How to Stay Safe

Heatwave Latest Update: As various parts of the country are simmering under intense heatwave, the national capital on Saturday recorded 40.4 degree Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average. The weather department said the relative humidity oscillated between 52 per cent and 28 per cent.

The weather office has also predicted strong surface winds during the day on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 42 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

Heatwave Alert Issued For 7 States

Earlier in the day, the IMD issued a heatwave alert for 7 states and said northwest, central and east India are likely to witness heatwaves with an increase in temperature by 2 to 4 degree Celsius in the next few days.

As per the IMD, the heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal from May 20-22, Jharkhand from May 21-23, south Haryana, West Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from May 21-22 and north Madhya Pradesh on May 21.

IMD Predicts Humid Weather For These States

The IMD in the meantime has also predicted hot and humid weather for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharashtra’s Konkan area.

“Due to humid air and high temperature, hot and discomforting weather is very likely over Odisha during next five days; Konkan region from May 20-22; and over Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala on May 20-21,” IMD said.

The maximum temperatures were in May 19 recorded in the range of 40-42° C over many parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Telangana and over some parts of Gujarat state, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and north Interior Odisha.

How to Stay Safe During Summer: 5 Crucial Tips

Always try to stay hydrated with plenty of water—even if you’re not thirsty.

Don’t leave your children or pets alone in hot vehicles—even for a second. Keep Them indoors and make sure they have access to a cool space and plenty of water.

Try not to venture out during the hottest part of the day (10 A.M to 4 P.M.) and limit time outside in the Sun.

While working outdoors, make sure to stay out of direct sunlight as much as possible and wear a hat or even carry an umbrella.

Always set your air conditioners to a lower temperature and use curtains to keep direct sunlight out.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.