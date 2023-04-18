Home

Heatwave Alert: Centre Issues Guidelines, Asks States To Reschedule Working Hours as Mercury Soars

Heatwave Alert: The labour ministry asked the states to issue directives to the occupier, employers, construction companies and industries to undertake necessary steps to mitigate the adverse effects of extremely hot weather.

The labour ministry also asked the states and Union Territories to remain prepared and effectively maintain the impact of the ensuing heat wave conditions. PHOTO: PTI

Heatwave in India Latest Update: After the IMD issued heatwave alert to several states in the wake of rising mercury, the Central government on Tuesday issued an advisory to states to reschedule the working hours for workers and labourers across sectors to mitigate the impact of ensuing heat wave conditions.

In a letter to chief secretaries, the labour ministry asked the states to issue directives to the occupier, employers, construction companies and industries to undertake necessary steps to mitigate the adverse effects of extreme hot weather.

Check Full List of Guidelines

In the advisory, the labour ministry also asked the states and Union Territories to remain prepared and effectively maintain the impact of the ensuing heat wave conditions. The Ministry of Labour and Employment has also listed out measures for the states to carry out.

Some of the measures include rescheduling of working hours, ensuring adequate drinking water facilities at work places, making provision for emergency ice packs and heat illness prevention material to construction workers.

Heatwave Alert For Several States

The directive from the labour ministry comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heatwave warnings for the states of Odisha, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

The ministry also issued instructions to the managements of mines and asked them to undertake immediate steps to make provision for rest areas, adequate quantity of cool water and electrolyte supplements near the workplace. The ministry asked them to allow workers to work at a slower pace, allow rest times and flexible schedules with the hardest work reserved for the coolest parts of the day.

Special Attention For Construction Workers

The labour ministry stressed the need to pay special attention to construction workers, and brick kiln workers and to carry out adequate information dissemination at the labour chowks.

The development comes as mercury hovered around 40 degrees Celsius in several parts of the country as the IMD predicted heatwave conditions in parts of east India over the next four days and the northwest region over the next two days.

Heatwave Conditions in Delhi

The heatwave conditions in Delhi persisted for the second consecutive day with some weather stations recording the maximum temperature at least five degrees Celsius above normal.

“Cloudy weather and light rain may provide some relief from the heat in the city on Wednesday,” the IMD said.

As per the updates from the IMD, the Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar may see heat wave conditions for four days on the trot. Sikkim, Odisha and Jharkhand may also experience such conditions over the next two to three days.

Similar conditions are expected in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana on Monday, and western Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Eastern Uttar Pradesh may also be affected on April 18-19, it said.

Delhi’s primary weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, registered a maximum temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius, four notches higher than normal. This is the third consecutive day that the maximum temperature settled above 40 degrees Celsius.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.