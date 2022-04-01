New Delhi: Northwest and central India are likely to experience heatwave conditions on the next five days. Himachal Pradesh, south Haryana-Delhi, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand on Saturday (April 2), the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.Also Read - Intense Heatwave in India: Best Ways To Protect Yourself From it During Summers

Heatwave conditions are also expected in some parts over Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next five days, IMD said. Isolated heatwave conditions are predicted in Telangana on April 2 and April 3, the weather department said.

Heatwave alert for north and central India – Key Points