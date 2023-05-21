Home

Heatwave For Next 3 Days In Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Temperature To Decrease From May 24

Till May 22, it will be very hot in Rajasthan.

Weather Update: There is going to be no relief from the scorching heat for the next three days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature will continue to rise till May 24, after which it will decline. From May 21 to 22, there is a possibility of a heatwave in different areas of Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal while the heatwave will continue in West Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is likely to rise and fall by 2-4 degree Celsius over northwest India during the next 3 days. The temperature over central India may increase by 2-3 degree Celsius during the next 2 days. At the same time, due to the heat, a yellow alert has been issued in 6 districts of Kerala.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE NEXT FEW DAYS

Very heavy rain is likely over Assam and Meghalaya till May 24.

There is a possibility of dust storms/dust flying in isolated areas of Uttar Pradesh.

Till May 22, it will be very hot in Rajasthan. The heatwave will continue.

There is a possibility of rain and thunderstorm in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana from May 23.

Scattered rain over parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh on 22nd May.

YELLOW ALERT DUE TO HEAT IN 6 DISTRICTS OF KERALA

IMD has announced Yellow Alert in six districts of Kerala as scorching heat continues to wreak havoc in the state. A yellow alert has been issued for Kozhikode, Kannur, Palakkad, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Thrissur districts. On the other hand, the weather remained dry in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours. The Meteorological Department’s office said on Sunday that there could be bright sunshine during the next 24 hours.

