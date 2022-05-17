New Delhi: The heatwave conditions prevailing in Delhi and other north Indian states will start to subside from Tuesday (today) for the next four days, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) Senior Scientist RK Jenamani on Monday.Also Read - Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in Atlantis Banquet Hall at GT Karnal Road, 12 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

“Yesterday’s (Sunday’s) heatwave was the most severe. The peak is over. Today we are having a trend of 3 to 4 degrees fall over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh,” said the IMD Senior Scientist while speaking to ANI. Also Read - Delhi Registers 393 Fresh Covid Cases; Positivity Rate at 3.35 Per Cent | Top Updates

“In Delhi, Safdarjung may record a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius. As the western disturbance further comes, the heatwave will be abated by tomorrow (Tuesday) over a large area,” he said. Also Read - Heavy Rainfall To Continue In Kerala Tomorrow, IMD Issues Orange Alert For 7 Districts | Details Here

“Up to the next 4 days from May 17 onwards, there will be no heatwave over any area. Up to May 11, there was no significant heatwave except in West Rajasthan. This was mainly because of Asani Cyclone that the heatwave was suppressed, but from 12th onwards, it intensified,” he added.

Monsoon Arrives in Andaman

Meanwhile, the IMD said that the southwest monsoon arrived over most parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday, marking the beginning of four-month seasonal rains in India.

In a press release, the IMD said that conditions were favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further into parts of southern and east central Bay of Bengal regions and the entire Andaman and Andaman Islands in the next three days.

IMD also predicted isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next five days.

Kerala Braces for Heavy Rains

Kerala has been put on a high alert as torrential rains pounded many areas of the state on Sunday even as the IMD sounded a red alert in two districts and orange in six other districts.

The state government has advised people not to travel to the hilly areas for a couple of days and put police and revenue authorities on high alert.

“We are on high alert and made all arrangements to meet any emergency,” said state revenue minister K Rajan, adding that water levels in all dams are under permissible levels and there is no need for any panic.

2 Lakh Hit by Floods in Assam

Around 2 lakh people in 20 districts of Assam have been affected by floods, with the hill district of Dima Hasao getting cut off from the rest of the state after landslides triggered by incessant rain snapped rail and road links, an official bulletin said on Monday.

Two flood-related deaths were reported from Cachar district while three fatalities due to landslides were earlier recorded in Dima Hasao.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said that around 1,97,248 people have been affected by the floods, with Hojai and Cachar being the worst hit with 78,157 and 51,357 people affected respectively.

Altogether 652 villages in 46 revenue circles in 20 districts have been affected so far, it said.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, besides locals, have been carrying out rescue operations in the flood-hit areas.

Around 18 trains have been cancelled and more than 10 short-terminated as work for the restoration of the damaged railway tracks is underway despite the rain.

(With agency inputs)