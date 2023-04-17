Home

Heatwave Alert: List of States That Have Closed Schools, Revised Timings As Mercury Soars

heatwave Alert: In the wake of the rising temperature, the Delhi government has issued a circular instructing all schools to take precautions to ensure the safety of students.

The IMD earlier in the day predicted heatwave alert for several states including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Sikkim, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

New Delhi: Taking preventive measures, several states have either closed schools or revised class timing for students amid rising temperatures. The IMD earlier in the day predicted heatwave alert for several states including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Sikkim, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

As mercury continues to rise, several states have issued advisories and asked schools and institutions to either stay closed or modify their timing to ensure the safety of their students. In several parts of India, the temperature has already surpassed 40 degrees Celsius. Here’s a list of states that have closed schools, changed the timing and issued directives for students.

Delhi Issues Guidelines For School Assemblies

In the wake of the rising temperature, the Delhi government has issued a circular instructing all schools to take precautions to ensure the safety of students. In the direction, the schools have been asked to ensure that no student assemblies take place during the afternoon shift as temperatures reaches 40 degrees Celsius.

West Bengal Closes Schools Till April 22

West Bengal has closed schools, colleges, and universities from April 17 till April 22. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a notification in this regard. However, the summer break will start on May 2 in West Bengal government and aided schools, instead of May 24.

Patna Revises School Timing

The Patna district administration asked school authorities to change timing as the IMD issued a warning about extreme temperatures during the coming few days. In this regard, the district administration has also released guidelines and banned academic activity for classes after 11.45 AM.

Odisha Revises School Timing

Because of the rising temperature, the Odisha government has given district collectors permission to call for revisions in the timings of school. As per the order, classes will start in the morning from 7 AM to 11.30 AM.

Tripura Shuts Schools From April 18 To 23

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Shaha issued an order asking all government schools in the state to remain shut from April 18 to 23 because of extreme heat. He also requested that private schools be closed for the same period of time.

