New Delhi: Delhiites are expected to get some relief from sweltering temperatures as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted light rain in the city over the next three days. The weather department also stated that heatwave conditions are abating in most parts of the country since the western disturbance is active. “Heatwave is over in most parts of India including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and UP. Western disturbance is quite active. Temp will not rise for next 6-7 days. Northwest India has yellow alert for thunderstorms. Delhi to receive rainfall on May 3rd”, said RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, IMD.Also Read - Delhi HC Pemits Nizamuddin Markaz Mosque To Remain Open For Offering Prayers Till Oct 14
Here’s Your 10-point Cheatsheet To This Big Story
- There are chances of a heatwave in West Rajasthan and Vidarbha, but the major heatwave spell is over.
- In April, several parts of the country recorded their highest average temperatures on record.
- Western Disturbance is very active and the wind pattern can be seen in Delhi, Lucknow, and Jaipur.
- For the next 6-7 days, east winds will also be very strong and the temperature will not rise.
- Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab are on yellow alert and strong winds will be there on Tuesday and rain may occur.
- Centre has urged states/UTs to review their health facility preparedness for availability of adequate quantities of essential medicines and all necessary equipment while ensuring sufficient drinking water and continued functioning of cooling appliances in critical areas.
- In a letter to the states/UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan requested them to disseminate the guideline document National Action Plan on heat-Related Illnesses’ to all districts for effective management of cases of heatwave.
- Among the don’ts, the Centre has advised people to avoid getting out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm, avoid strenuous activities when outside in the afternoon, avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, or drinks with large amount of sugar stating these may lead to loss of more body fluid or cause stomach cramps, avoid high protein food and stale food and not leave children or pets in parked vehicle among others.
- Among the dos, it advised people to stay hydrated, covered, alert, and stay indoors as much as possible.
- For employers and workers, the government has advised that cool drinking water should be provided at the workplace, and workers should be cautioned to avoid direct sunlight, and shaded work areas should be provided for workers.