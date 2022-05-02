New Delhi: Delhiites are expected to get some relief from sweltering temperatures as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted light rain in the city over the next three days. The weather department also stated that heatwave conditions are abating in most parts of the country since the western disturbance is active. “Heatwave is over in most parts of India including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and UP. Western disturbance is quite active. Temp will not rise for next 6-7 days. Northwest India has yellow alert for thunderstorms. Delhi to receive rainfall on May 3rd”, said RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, IMD.Also Read - Delhi HC Pemits Nizamuddin Markaz Mosque To Remain Open For Offering Prayers Till Oct 14

Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 5 days. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 2, 2022

Also Read - India's Unemployment Rate Rises To 7.83% In April; Joblessness Highest In Haryana: Report

Abatement of Heat wave conditions over most parts of the country. Thunderstorm/gusty winds very likely over Northwest India till 04th may; over East India & south Peninsular India till 06th May and over Northeast India till 03rd May, 2022. pic.twitter.com/T7e4zSswxR — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 2, 2022

Also Read - School Timings In Odisha Revised Amid Strong Heatwave. Check Details HERE

Here’s Your 10-point Cheatsheet To This Big Story