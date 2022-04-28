North India Heatwave Latest Update: As the punishing heatwave sweeps Northwest India, the maximum temperature in Gurgaon crossed the 45 Degree Celsius on Thursday for the first time in April. As per updates from the Indian Meteorological Department the maximum temperature was recorded at 45.6 degrees Celsius in Gurgaon which is 6 degrees higher than the normal.Also Read - Union Minister Sonowal Inaugurates Odisha's 1st Riverine Jetty At Paradeep

The rising temperatures in Gurgaon come on a day when the weather department has warned that five states will witness their hottest summer ever.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for Delhi-NCR and said the plains of northwest India will witness heatwave conditions until May 1.

“There has been no significant rainfall since February 25. In between, on April 14 and April 21, there were dust storms in Rajasthan and Haryana but there was no significant rain. Hence the long dry spell has resulted in high temperatures,” senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani told mediapersons.

He said that a Western Disturbance on May 2 will bring in some relief for northwest and central India.

Replying to a question if this month’s maximum temperatures for the entire country were creating any record, Jenamani said, “April 2010 was the hottest till date for all India.”

“This year, even when northwest India and large parts of central India are witnessing extreme heat, the northeast region, Kerala, large parts of Tamil Nadu are experiencing heavy rainfall. So, we have to wait till April 30 to see how it averages out,” he was quoted as saying by IANS.

Issuing an advisory, the IMD said under the influence of another fresh Western Disturbance likely to affect northwest India from May 2, light/moderate isolated/scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning is likely over the Western Himalayan Region during May 2-4.

“Because of this, isolated light rainfall is likely over plains of northwest India during May 3 and 4,” the IMD said.

Earlier, the IMD has predicted heatwave conditions over northwest and central India during next four days and over east India during next two days and it will abate thereafter.