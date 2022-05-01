Delhi: People living in the national capital, adjoining parts of northwest and central India may get respite from scorching heat from Monday, as heatwave conditions over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Kutch and East Rajasthan are likely to abate from May 2, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. The weather forecasting agency said heatwave conditions in isolated parts over Vidarbha are likely to continue till May 3 and over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and West Rajasthan until May 2.Also Read - Permission Denied For 'Jagran' In Meerut, Curfew Imposed in Khargone: List of Security Measures Taken by States Ahead of Eid

IMD has forecasted isolated light rainfall with duststorm/thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next 4 days, which is likely to give some respite to residents from the scorching heat. Also Read - Woman Gangraped by 5 Men in UP's Shahjahanpur, Video Made Viral: Police

Strong dust raising surface winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) are also very likely to prevail over most parts of Northwest India during the next 2 days, the weather agency said. Also Read - Gardens Galleria Murder: CCTV Footage Shows Brijesh Rai Beaten By Bouncers, Staff As Brawl Continues Outside Bar

It also predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during the next 5 days, bringing respite to people from the heatwave.

The national capital and adjoining areas experienced three prolonged heatwaves in April in the absence of periodic light rainfall and thundershowers which typify this time of the year due to a lack of active western disturbances. This led to the northwest and central India experiencing the hottest April in 122 years with average maximum temperatures touching 35.9 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The northwest region had previously recorded an average maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius in April 2010, while the previous record for the central region was 37.75 degrees Celsius in 1973.